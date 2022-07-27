Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at €43.39 ($44.28) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.89.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

