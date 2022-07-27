Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

UNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.61.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

UNS stock opened at C$34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$13.70 and a one year high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million.

Insider Transactions at Uni-Select

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

