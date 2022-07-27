Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 521.9% in July

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 521.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($188.78) to €193.00 ($196.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €160.00 ($163.27) to €164.00 ($167.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 121,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Deutsche Börse Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.2282 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
