Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading Down 1.1%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €37.98 ($38.75) and last traded at €37.98 ($38.75). 2,269,316 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.42 ($39.20).

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

