Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.12 on Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00009333 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $14,197.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001467 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00054136 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011409 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,699,074 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

