Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Financial Contrast

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and HeartCore Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.13 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -0.91 HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digerati Technologies and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17% HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats HeartCore Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

