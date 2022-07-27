Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $23.73

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $23.17. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 56,305 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

