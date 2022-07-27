Donegal Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 61,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,560,561 shares in the company, valued at $150,276,783.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 61,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,560,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276,783.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Donegal Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

