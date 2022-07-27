Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Dorian LPG has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.9 %

LPG stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,330,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $3,503,126. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 224.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 123,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

