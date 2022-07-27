Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stephens to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,754. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.