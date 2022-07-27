Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,754. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. MKM Partners began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

