Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total value of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.