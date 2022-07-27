DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 645.6% from the June 30th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 314,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,895. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

