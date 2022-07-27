Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,647,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 309,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $146,917,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $531.65. 47,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,311. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.