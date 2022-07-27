Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $573.52. 16,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,260. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $542.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

