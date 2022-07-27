Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.68 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.94 on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. 597,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,764,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $306.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

