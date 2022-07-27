Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $31.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $808.38. The company had a trading volume of 447,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975,792. The stock has a market cap of $837.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $850.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.