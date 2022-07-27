Downing FOUR VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:D4G)

Downing FOUR VCT plc (LON:D4G – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Downing FOUR VCT Price Performance

Shares of D4G stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.83. The firm has a market cap of £68.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.33. Downing FOUR VCT has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 68.50 ($0.83).

Get Downing FOUR VCT alerts:

About Downing FOUR VCT

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

Receive News & Ratings for Downing FOUR VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing FOUR VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.