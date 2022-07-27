DragonVein Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $720,144.36 and approximately $87.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,696.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00553601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00253141 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013994 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

