Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Driven Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,652. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

