Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 1,884,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,381. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

