Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dropbox Price Performance
DBX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 1,884,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,381. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Further Reading
