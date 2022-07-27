Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Insider Activity at Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.