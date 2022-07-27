Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
