Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.53 and a 12-month high of C$9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

DPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.