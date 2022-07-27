Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.53 and a 12-month high of C$9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.41.
DPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.16.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
