DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

DD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. 38,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

