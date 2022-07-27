DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.43 on Friday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,911 shares of company stock worth $73,686. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

