Dynamic (DYN) Tops One Day Volume of $23.00

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $563,544.40 and approximately $23.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,428.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.86 or 0.06929411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00252322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00127572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00715107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00554531 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005644 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.