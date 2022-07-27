E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,320,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2,861.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

