Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Eastern Price Performance

Eastern stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Eastern has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Eastern

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

