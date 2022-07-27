Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

LON EGL opened at GBX 220.15 ($2.65) on Wednesday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($2.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market cap of £232.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.10.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Simpson bought 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £2,519.90 ($3,036.02).

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.