Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $172.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $181.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.7 %

ECL opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

