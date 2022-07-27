Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.53.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

