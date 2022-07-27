Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Increased to €53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €54.20 ($55.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Edenred Trading Up 3.1 %

Edenred stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Further Reading

