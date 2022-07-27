Edge Resources (OTCMKTS:EDGXF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edge Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:EDGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Edge Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Edge Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edge Resources (EDGXF)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.