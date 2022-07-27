Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.52 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.