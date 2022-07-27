Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.52 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

