Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,774 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 384,926 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $48,697,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.06. 11,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

