Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.50.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
