Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

