EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of EMCOR Group worth $180,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,088,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

