Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

EMA opened at C$61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$56.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.17.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.235553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.46.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

