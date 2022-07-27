Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Emera Trading Up 1.1 %
EMA opened at C$61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$56.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.17.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.235553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
