Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Emergent Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
EGMCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 27,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Emergent Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.52.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
