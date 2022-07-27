Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

EGMCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 27,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Emergent Metals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.52.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

