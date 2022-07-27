Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Reduced by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 821,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 5.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $37,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 96,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.