Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

