Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at DA Davidson

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

