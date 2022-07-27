Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,259. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

