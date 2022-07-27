Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,497. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

