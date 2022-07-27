Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

