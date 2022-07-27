Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 9,921,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

