Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.1 %

TXN stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.99. 163,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.80.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

