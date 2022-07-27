Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 237,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. 5,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

